SHREVEPORT, La. — A scorching heat wave has caused heat advisories across the southern and central part of the country. In our neck of the woods, excessive humidity makes the heat even worse, thickening the air so that it becomes hard to breathe. And that can be dangerous.
Very young children and the elderly are at the highest risk. But there is also a risk for even the healthiest of young people. When it comes to intense heat, it is necessary to take steps to stay safe.
Dr. Thomas Caskey with Christus Urgent Care says it is important to condition the body to withstand heat for long periods. Start with short periods outside and work your way up.
“Being outside shorter periods of time, and lengthening that time over a period of two weeks to become acclimated to the heat is very important,” Caskey said. “Hydration before, during and after heat exposure is also very important.”
Caskey says people should be aware of how any medications they are taking will affect their bodies with regard to the heat.
“If you're on medications— psychiatric medications, cardiovascular medications— if you're on those medicines, you need to be aware that there is a potential problem with heat illness with those medicines,” Caskey said. “You don't stop taking them; you just may have to have less heat exposure than those folks not on those meds.”
Caskey adds that temperatures can vary depending on where a person is. For example, it is much hotter on a roof than it is under a tree. So, one should pay attention to the temperature at his or her location.
If a person starts to feel nauseated, have muscle cramps or headache while out in the heat, they should move to a cool place and drink water. If the nausea turns severe or the person becomes confused or disoriented, they need medical attention immediately.