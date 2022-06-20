SHREVEPORT, La. — Kids and adolescents were struggling with mental health issues prior to the pandemic. Then lockdowns occurred and online schooling and a lack of socialization created a communications barrier that made the problem exponentially worse; so much so, that in December the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory regarding the need for action to fight the youth mental health crisis.
So, how can parents know whether their child is having a problem?
Michelle Yetman, a clinical psychologist with LSU Health Shreveport, says the key is a change in behavior. And it will be easier to spot if you regularly spend time talking to your child.
“Starting to see signs of withdrawal or sadness, but it has to be a change. And where you're going to recognize that change as a parent is when we've been interacting all along, whether it's family dinners, as many times a week as you can have it, or bedtime rituals where you get ready for bed, and mom or dad comes and sits on the bed for 15 minutes and talks about how your day was. Just regular daily check-ins with your kid,” said Yetman.
Other things to look for are changes in eating or sleep habits, avoiding friends or activities, and lack of interest in things they used to enjoy. If you think your child may be having issues, Yetman says the first place to go for help is to the child’s doctor.
“If they have any concerns about their child's development, physical or mental health, usually the pediatrician’s the best place to start. And then they can make referrals from there for mental health services,” Yetman said. “Therapy has been shown to be very effective in terms of treating conditions like anxiety or depression. And the pediatrician can help if they feel like they have medication issue.”
Yetman says the key is for parents and children to have continuous dialogue. That way, the child feels more comfortable talking to the parent if there is a problem. And parents are more likely to spot any changes in behavior.