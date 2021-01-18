As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States, one treatment option is on the decline: convalescent plasma.
Convalescent plasma is blood plasma taken from COVID-19 survivors. The plasma contains antibodies which help recognize the virus that causes COVID-19. This treatment method is used to help trigger an immune response in COVID-19 patients.
There are two ways COVID-19 survivors can help.
- Convalescent plasma donation
- Blood donation
If donated blood tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies, it could be used to treat COVID-19 patients.
To donate convalescent plasma, you must:
- Be fully recovered from COVID-19
- Be in good health
- Feel overall well
If eligible, plasma donors can give to the American Red Cross every seven days for up to three months.
To learn more about convalescent plasma donation, click here.
If you have not had COVID-19 but still want to help, click here.