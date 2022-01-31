SHREVEPORT, La. — February is American Heart Month and it is the time when the nation spotlights heart disease, which is the number one killer of Americans.
Dr. Phillip Rozeman, a cardiologist with Willis Knighton’s Cardiovascular Consultants, says the most common heart condition he sees in his practice is coronary artery disease, which is blockage in the blood vessels. It is caused by a buildup of plaque, or cholesterol-containing deposits, which causes arteries to narrow, limiting blood flow to the heart.
“We have a whole lot of people, because of the heart problems, because of the hypertension, because of the diabetes, they’re getting heart failure at a younger and younger age," said Rozeman. "We have medicines. We have ways to treat that. But that’s become a significant part of every cardiologist’s practice.”
Rozeman says a healthy diet and exercise can make a big difference in heart health. He says making it a point every day to walk and move around is key.
He says even the simple things — like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, or parking farther away from buildings —add up to move the needle in the right, healthier direction.
“I think activity is a big issue now,” Rozeman said. “Too many people are sedentary now. Get up and walk. Get up and do something.”