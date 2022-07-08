SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport are partnering to hold a series of COVID-19 vaccination incentive events. Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that only 45% of eligible residents in Northwest Louisiana (Region 7) have been vaccinated. This comes as the L.D.H.
reports its biggest single-day spike with more than 5,400 cases. The last time there were over 5,000 cases reported was on January 31.
Event Details
- Saturday, July 9
- Shreveport Farmers’ Market, Festival Plaza – Downtown Shreveport, 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Avenue, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
To participate in the $100 gift card incentive program, you must show a state issued ID and proof of Shreveport residency. You’re eligible if you receive your first or second vaccine or booster shot. Vaccines are available to those 5 and up. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a guardian that can present identification, verifying the minors’ age.
The funding for the vaccination incentives comes from the American Rescue Plan.