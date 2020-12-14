SHREVEPORT, La-- Monday was a step in the right direction for Louisiana as Willis-Knighton received the coronavirus vaccinations.
Over 100 employees at Willis-Knighton Medical Center were vaccinated. Many of them described the experience like getting a flu shot.
The medical center started to receive the vaccine shipments a little before 8 a.m. Upon arrival the vaccine was sent to the pharmacy.
After the healthcare workers were vaccinated, they were observed for 15 minutes.
Although the vaccine has been cleared by the FDA for emergency use, there are not enough doses to make it widely available to the public yet.
The priority continues to be that healthcare workers will be vaccinated first, followed by those deemed "vulnerable."
Ochsner LSU Health and Christus Health are administering their first vaccines Tuesday.