MANSFIELD, La-- Two Desoto Parish schools were switched to virtual learning due to a possible COVID-19 outbreak. The closures include Mansfield Elementary and Mansfield Middle Schools.
School leaders reported a spike in symptoms from students. Symptoms include headaches, stomachaches, sore throat and coughing.
Students were sent home and must quarantine for 14 days. However, they may return sooner than that if symptoms reveal another treatable medical condition. In the meantime, the district is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 and flu testing. Testing is available to students, staff and parents to better assess what's causing the outbreak for sure.
According to Superintendent Clay Corley, the district has seen only one COVID-19 case from the schools in Mansfield. That case was from a Mansfield Middle School student.
All students at both schools will remain virtual-only through Monday. Those students who test negative for COVID-19 are able to return for face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, depending upon the findings from the free drive-thru testing options.
Corley says as of Wednesday, less than 20% of the school district was either symptomatic or in a close contact situation requiring quarantine.
Testing is Friday from 8am to 1pm at the campus.
So far, no other schools in the parish are affected.