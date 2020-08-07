With the LHSAA pushing the start of its season back, the City of Shreveport announced the cancellation of the 10th annual Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase.
The annual event brings some of the nation's best high school football teams to Shreveport, pitting them against the best the Arklatex has to offer in Independence Stadium.
Calvary and Captain Shreve were set to go head-to-head in this year's Battle. Regulars Byrd, West Monroe, and John Curtis were also on board.
The city of Shreveport's statement follows:
The IX Lander's Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase was scheduled for September 13th and 14th at Independence Stadium. Following the recent guidance issued by LHSAA, which postponed the start of high school football until October 8, 2020, the City of Shreveport has decided to cancel this year's Battle on the Border. "We are disappointed that this year's high school football showcase had to be canceled, but the safety of players, fans, and employees are our first priority, and COVID-19 presents too many risks," said Joe Mero, Assistant SPAR Director.