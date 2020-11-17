MINDEN, La. - COVID-19 continues to take its toll on students across the ArkLaTex. Due to an increase in coronavirus cases in Webster Parish, students and staff at three schools will be switching to full virtual learning.
Lakeside Jr.-Sr. High School, Doyline High School and Richardson Elementary School will be closed for in person classes from Tuesday through Friday.
During this time, students are expected to log on to their Google Classroom and participate in instruction.
While the school is closed physically, there will be no athletic or extra-curricular activities of any kind. This includes meetings, practices, games, etc.
Meals will be available through the “Grab and Go” system and will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the child’s school. Parents will remain in their car and a school food service worker will deliver the child’s meal(s). The “Grab and Go” service is for this week only.
School was scheduled for break next week but parents will be notified by Nov. 27 on a decision to reopen or remain closed.