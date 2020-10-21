Airline has put its football season on pause for two weeks after a suspected COVID-19 outbreak.
Airline athletic director Ronnie Coker would not get into the specifics of the cancellations, but expressed his disappointment for the Vikings players and their opponents. Airline was set to play at Haughton in our Griffin's Game this week and host Parkway the following week. Both will not happen.
This comes after Southwood cancelled its next two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Cowboys played the Vikings last Friday.
With teams across the area losing games, schedules are shifting across the Arklatex.
Cancelled games
Airline @ Haughton
Parkway @ Airline (10/30)
Natchitoches Central @ Southwood
Southwood @ Haughton (10/30)
Magnolia @ Calvary
New games
Ouachita @ Haughton
Calvary @ Clarksville (AR)
Parkway vs Woodlawn (10/30)