Airline

Airline has put its football season on pause for two weeks after a suspected COVID-19 outbreak.

Airline athletic director Ronnie Coker would not get into the specifics of the cancellations, but expressed his disappointment for the Vikings players and their opponents.  Airline was set to play at Haughton in our Griffin's Game this week and host Parkway the following week.  Both will not happen.

This comes after Southwood cancelled its next two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak.  The Cowboys played the Vikings last Friday.

With teams across the area losing games, schedules are shifting across the Arklatex.

Cancelled games

Airline @ Haughton

Parkway @ Airline (10/30)

Natchitoches Central @ Southwood

Southwood @ Haughton (10/30)

Magnolia @ Calvary

New games

Ouachita @ Haughton

Calvary @ Clarksville (AR)

Parkway vs Woodlawn (10/30)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments