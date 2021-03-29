SHREVEPORT, La. - More people in the ArkLaTex can get immunized against the coronavirus beginning this week.
Starting Monday, every adult in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas will be eligible to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the expansion Wednesday, expressing how this milestone comes sooner than expected thanks to an increase in vaccine supply.
Texas officials plan to launch a registration website this week.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announce in a news conference Monday the vaccines are available to all adult Oklahomans.
Anyone 16 or older in 47 states will be eligible to get a vaccine by May 1. New York, Arkansas and Wyoming have yet to commit, although that May 1 date has been floated as a date to open vaccinations to all in Arkansas.
