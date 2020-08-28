SHREVEPORT, La. -- Medical experts have stressed the importance of wearing a mask to fight the spread of COVID-19. Many people understand why wearing a mask is recommended by the CDC, but how to wear one properly remains a mystery to some.
So here is a quick lesson, provided by John’s Hopkins Medicine.
- First, you should wash your hands prior to putting on your mask.
- Instead of grasping the mask by the facial covering, you should put it on and take it off using the bands or ties.
- Make sure the mask fits your face, covering your nose, your mouth and your chin.
- A mask should not be worn under your chin or covering just your mouth. Leaving your nose exposed actually defeats the purpose of wearing a mask, as germs can be spread by both our mouths and our noses. Only if it covers both the nose and the mouth is a mask capable of reducing the possible spread of infection.
- Remember not to remove the mask when you are around others in public places.
- And you should not share your mask with family members or friends.
- If your mask is reusable and made of cloth, it should be washed after each use.
Wearing a mask in public places is recommended by medical professionals to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But if you are outside and away from others, for example, when you are out running or walking in your neighborhood or in a park, wearing a mask is not necessary.