SHREVEPORT, La-- According to the Louisiana Department of Health website there are 4,454 new COVID cases. Now that the holidays are over, KTBS is taking a closer look at the data.
Knox Andress, Hospital Preparedness Coordinator for Region 7 of the Louisiana Department of Health says he's comparing the data since Christmas is over. On Christmas Day, there were 311 COVID-positive cases. Now, nearly two weeks after Christmas, there is an uptick. That number is now, reaching a record high for the area, with 375 COVID-positive hospitalizations. That was the highest number since the pandemic began in the region.
Mike Sewell, Chief of Hospital Medicine for Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport says they’ve seen an increase in cases around the second week of December, after Thanksgiving. Although their numbers are steady, they are at the very beginning of seeing a pattern in cases rising from Christmas and New Year. Currently, Ochsner has over 50 COVID cases, according to Sewell. Sewell also said that there is an uptick in overall hospital visits during this time, given cold and flu season.
Chief Administrative Officer for Willis-Knighton Health System, Brian Crawford, says their hospital say an all –time high this past weekend with 156 cases. That is more than a 50% increase just over the last month across all four critical care facilities when comparing numbers from December 4th- January 4th. He also attributes the uptick to holiday travel and gatherings