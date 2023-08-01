LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After more than three years, 104 million positive cases and 1.1 million deaths, the federal government’s designation of the COVID-19 pandemic as a national public health emergency officially ended in May.
But as more people gather and travel for the summer, health officials in Arkansas and around the country are warning that although the emergency may be over, the virus is not.
Dr. Robert Hopkins, chief of internal medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said Monday that the state's COVID cases appear to be trending upward.
"The numbers from the state health department, they are updating numbers weekly," Hopkins said. "The last couple of weeks it looks like they have been going up."
Hopkins said he has treated multiple people with COVID-19 in the last few weeks.
With virus infections on the rise and children getting ready to go back to school, Hopkins said COVID is something that should be kept in mind.
"As I think about kids going back to school, I am hoping that the discussions in the schools have been around 'What can we do to improve our indoor air quality?', 'Do we have EpiFilters in classrooms?', 'Do we have a way that when it is not 100 degrees out that we can open some windows and get some air circulating?' Those are the kind of things I would be thinking about," Hopkins said. "For those that have immune problems or have chronic illnesses, respect them if they are wearing a mask. That is not saying anything other than they are trying to protect their own health. We should not have any sniping at people for doing what they can for trying to stay healthy."
He said he believes there is a specific reason behind the increase in infections: Travel.