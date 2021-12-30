LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor Hutchinson announced on Thursday that COVID-19 numbers rose by nearly 5,000, making it the highest single-day increase for the state of Arkansas since the beginning of the pandemic.
This number beats the January 1 record of 4,304. Hutchinson said there were 4,978 new cases reported since yesterday.
The number of active cases increased by 4,031 since Wednesday, making the total number 18,644.
Dr. Jose Romero, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said that the omicron variant has proven to be more dominant than the delta variant and it is likely the reason for the drastic increase of cases.
Although the cases set a record high, Hutchinson said there will not be a mask mandate put into place at this time.