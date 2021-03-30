LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that he has lifted the state's mask mandate and anyone over 16-years-old is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Businesses and schools are still able to require masks and now must decide if they will. School districts must publish their plan for masking by April 15 and it must comply with the state's "Ready For Learning" guidelines, Educations Secretary Johnny Key said Tuesday.
Arkansas’ Department of Corrections has already decided to keep their mask requirements. Hospitals and most healthcare offices will also still require a mask, Hutchinson said at a news briefing. Shortly after his announcement, the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System announced in a release that it will continue requiring mask wear at all facilities.
“Please be respectful and mindful that while the mask mandate is lifted, many will continue to wear it and many businesses will continue to require it," Hutchinson said. “We need to honor those decisions.”
While Hutchinson said on Tuesday that cities can adopt their own mandates, he has said in the past that they won't be able to enforce them.
“We’re going to go on this together,” Hutchinson said last week.
Last month, Hutchinson said he would lift the mask mandate if the state met certain criteria for virus positivity rate and hospitalizations. And the state has met those goals.
"The removal of the mask mandate is not a statement that we do not need to mask," Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said at the briefing. "You need to continue to mask when you leave your home, you need to continue to avoid large gatherings, you need to follow the recommendations of the CDC. Oly that way can you keep the numbers low as we're seeing them."
Hutchinson also announced that starting Tuesday, anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Of the state's 1.6 million doses, 1.1 million have been given. Hutchinson said Arkansas will receive an extra 25,000 doses this week from the White House.
"Get the vaccine, don't delay," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson asked lawmakers to extend his COVID-19 emergency declaration for another 60 days on Monday and they agreed after a lengthy debate. The extension will protect pandemic-era telehealth, legal systems, healthcare resources, business liability and the state’s extended income tax filing date, according to Hutchinson.
On Tuesday, the state had 1,717 active probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 but testing numbers were low coming out of the weekend. Hutchinson confirmed that health officials found two variants of COVID-19 in Arkansas — the UK variant and the California variant. Virus hospitalizations rose by six to 170. Fifteen new deaths were linked to COVID-19, a number Hutchinson said he was concerned about.
"It is a fact now that cases are increasing nationally and there have been increasing numbers of hospitalizations," Dr. Jose Romero said at the briefing. "We are not isolated, what happens around us eventually reaches us...these growing numbers outside of the state will eventually get here if we are not careful."
Hutchinson said it is a possibility that he reinstates the mask mandate if case numbers begin to climb. But with the increase in vaccine distribution and eligibility, he said he doesn't believe it will be necessary.