SHREVEPORT, La. - ArkLaTex businesses are getting creative in this time of need. Some are even starting to create personal protective equipment while healthcare workers all over the country deal with a shortage of PPE products.
Sweet Shop USA in Mt. Pleasant, Texas is known all over the country for their chocolates. Now they'll be recognized for something else. Angie Moss, with Sweet Shop USA, said they are working with one of their vendors in New York to make plastic face shields. 20,000 sq. ft. of Sweet Shop USA's 80,000 sq. ft. facility is now dedicated to crafting face shields. They're called WAYMAKER.
"We're just delighted to be able to help in this wartime effort so to speak," said Moss.
Sweet Shop USA designed the WAYMAKER over the weekend. 50 to 60 employees will make 40,000 a day. "We're just grateful for the opportunity and just to keep our employees working, pay our bills, and get us through this time. Chocolate is our business and we're still making chocolate,” said Moss. Soon shields will start being sold.
The wholesale price is $2.49 a shield if customers place the minimum order of 10 cases.
In Shreveport, LA New Product Development Team also made their own version of a face shield this past weekend. It's called UpShield. "We designed one, print it, post it online, and believe it or not, within five minutes we got an order from California," said Onega Ulanova, with LA New Product Development Team. It's 3D printed, made from cornstarch and it's recyclable. About 200 can be made in a day.
"Everything can be made here in Shreveport, Louisiana and we are allocating as much as resources as possible, and we are looking for people that would like to jump and help us with this initiative,” said Ulanova.
"We're going to build as many as we can, but we also want to engage the community and see who can help us, and we're already in the talks with a maker-space in Shreveport. Those guys are also volunteering to help and do what they can with their 3D printers,” said Konstantin Dolgan the CEO of LA New Product Development Team.
Dolgan said they aren’t charging for the UpShield at the moment. Instead they hope to work with a hospital to donate the shields to.
"Let's not wait till the last moment, but come together now and make sure that when they will be needed we will have enough," said Ulanova.
If you'd like to help make some shields, or if you'd like your workplace to get a few UpShields click here.
If you’d like to know more about Sweet Shop USA, click here. You can also email them at ppe@sweetshopusa.com, or call them at 1(800) 222-2269.