SHREVEPORT, La.--In Louisiana, there are 1.6 million cases of COVID-19. On average, 200 people are in the hospital and 4.4 are on ventilators.
Benjamin Rymer who was among the sickest of the sick during the pandemic wanted to share his story to help others. In the summer of 2021, Then 33-year-old Benjamin Ryder was feeling sick and passed out at home. His wife made him go to the hospital as his health continued to decline. He was usually healthy and had no pre-existing conditions.
"I just couldn't breathe, and they continued to give me oxygen for a week, and after that they decided to put me on ECMO and a ventilator," said Rymer. "I stayed on ECMO for 75 days there at Ochsner."
Rymer was placed on an ECMO machine on July 26,2021 which temporarily does the work of the heart and the lungs. After he left Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, he headed to Encompass Health in October.
"When I got here, it was mainly getting me to where I could walk," said Rymer.
During the long recovery, his wife was having their baby so Encompass made arrangements for Rymer to see the birth of their child.
"I was induced on October 27 and they transported Ben over for the birth and he was able to spend the day with me there and then he came back here and he came home on November 5," said wife Danielle Rymer.
Holding Charlotte on the day she born was an unexpected blessing he'll never forget. It's the first time Rymer has opened up about being hospitalized, so severely sick with COVID-19, he nearly lost his life.