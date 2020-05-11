BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - With his stay-at-home order set to expire at the end of the week, Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce if he'll lift restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The current statewide stay-at-home order expires May 15, and the governor has said that he's "hopeful" he will be able to announce Monday that Louisiana will move into the first phase of reopenings on May 16.
The governor has come under increased pressure from Republicans and business owners to reopen the economy.
State economists warn the economic damage from the virus and the oil price decline will exceed Hurricane Katrina's financial hit.
Edwards will hold a media briefing Monday about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.
KTBS 3 will live stream the 2:30 p.m. press conference on KTBS 3.3, ktbs.com and KTBS 3 Now connected devices.