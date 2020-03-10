BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - Barksdale Air Force Base released a statement Tuesday about the Coronavirus and their precautions about the virus.
"Barksdale Air Force Base leadership is continually monitoring the situation, and we are working closely with local emergency response and health organizations on information about the current status of the Coronavirus in Louisiana. We are keeping our base employees informed with the most current information about the disease and preventive measures as it comes from the Department of Defense and the Center for Disease Control. The current emphasis is planning, prevention and education."
This comes on the same day a person in Gregg County, Texas tested positive for COVID-19 and two 'presumptive' Coronavirus cases were announced in Louisiana.
