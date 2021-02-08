SHREVEPORT, La -- Antibodies are proteins made by the immune system to fight off infection. When someone has a virus like COVID-19, their immune system produces antibodies to fight it off, and possibly prevent re-infection.
One treatment for COVID-19 is convalescent plasma, which contains antibodies taken from the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients.
Patients can also be given man-made, monoclonal antibodies. You may have heard someone say they’ve been given a BAM treatment. BAM is short for bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment by Eli Lilly.
Regeneron also has a monoclonal antibody treatment, which is an antibody cocktail consisting of casirivimab and imdevimab. It has mostly been referred to by the company’s name.
“These are laboratory-made proteins that basically mimic the body's immune system,” said Dr. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport. “These monoclonal antibodies are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS COVID-2. And so, this results in blocking the virus’ attachment and entry into the human cells.”
While the treatment can be administered to anyone 12 years old and older, it is typically used on patients 65 or older, or those 55 and older with comorbidities.
“The Emergency Use Authorization for this drug isn't for someone that's sick enough to be on oxygen or sick enough to be in the hospital,” said Ghali. “These medications are administered intravenously. And the idea is that these medications will help prevent the patient from getting sicker and needing to go into the hospital.”
Ghali says keeping people from needing hospitalization is not only good for the patients, but it also conserves hospital resources. LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU have given close to 300 doses of the treatment.
“It takes about an hour to get the infusion. And usually within 24 to 48 hours, at the latest 72 hours, you start feeling really good,” said Ghali. “And some of the studies by these companies have shown that it has about a 90% to 95% success rate at keeping that group of patients from requiring hospitalization.”
The treatment is done on an outpatient basis. Ghali says side effects are typically minor and can include fever, chills and itching. Patients are typically kept 30 minutes to an hour after the treatment to ensure they do not have side effects.