BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City officials are reflecting on what Mayor Lo Walker deems another bad week regarding COVID-19.
The city released its latest briefing on the coronavirus Thursday morning. In it, Walker is joined by Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone.
“There have been some good signs but not nearly enough,” Walker said of mitigation and prevention measures. “If we do these things, we will save lives and we will accelerate our ability to move to Phase 3."
Zagone and McWilliams called for the continued support of Bossier City first responders who are on the front lines. Zagone notes that the Bossier City Fire Department is continuing to work to procure PPE and said, “We have good amounts at this point.”
McWilliams thanked the residents of Bossier Parish for adhering to the guidelines.