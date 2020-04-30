BOSSIER CITY, La - As we look ahead to reopening our economy, one local restaurant owner isn't wasting any time adapting to the current distancing situation. In all, there are five versions of the Silver Star restaurant brand located around the Arklatex. If all goes as planned, owner David Alvis plans to open a drive-in theatre adjacent to Silver Star Smokehouse in Bossier City.
There is already 12 cleared acres, including a three acre gravel parking lot, next to his location in east Bossier City. It would be called The Grove Drive-In Theatre and Alvis believes it just what families need as we plan for the future by looking to the past.
The drive-in still has to get city approval. If everything goes as planned, Alvis plans to initially start showing movies on Friday and Saturday nights.