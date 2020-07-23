BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker is reminding residents to follow the state mandate designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. This as he revealed a grim reality Thursday.
In a recorded statement, Walker reviewed Phase 2 regulations and thanked all who are joining in fighting the pandemic. He also said Bossier Parish had a very bad week after seeing an increase in deaths and positive cases.
“Unfortunately I have to inform you this morning that we’ve had a very bad week resulting in 1,701 positive COVID-19 cases, that’s an increase of 298 in just one week, the largest weekly increase we’ve experienced,” he said.
Police Chief Shane McWilliams gave details about the role businesses and the Bossier City Police Department have in responding to situations regarding the Louisiana governor’s mask mandate.