Bossier City COVID-19 briefing

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker is reminding residents to follow the state mandate designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. This as he revealed a grim reality Thursday.

In a recorded statement, Walker reviewed Phase 2 regulations and thanked all who are joining in fighting the pandemic. He also said Bossier Parish had a very bad week after seeing an increase in deaths and positive cases.

“Unfortunately I have to inform you this morning that we’ve had a very bad week resulting in 1,701 positive COVID-19 cases, that’s an increase of 298 in just one week, the largest weekly increase we’ve experienced,” he said.

Fire Chief Brad Zagone says the Bossier City Fire Department is continuing to sterilize ambulances as they respond to calls and is continuing to work to acquire additional personal protective equipment as a preparedness measure for 2021.

Police Chief Shane McWilliams gave details about the role businesses and the Bossier City Police Department have in responding to situations regarding the Louisiana governor’s mask mandate.

