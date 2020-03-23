BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Schools is suspending its grab-and-go food service program after Monday for children impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The move comes following Sunday's announcement by Gov. John Bel Edwards that a 'stay at home' order will by in place at 5 p.m. Monday.
A conference call was held with representatives from the Governor's Office, the Louisiana Department of Education and school superintendents from around the state regarding the continuation of the school serving sites. It was after that that the difficult decision was made.
The spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana is rapidly rising and school officials say the safety of food service employees and other staff members must also be considered.