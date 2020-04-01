SHREVEPORT, La. - Family members have grown increasingly concerned about their loved ones in a local assisting living facility which has been classified by the state as a COVID-19 cluster.
The cluster definition is given to any long-term care facility that has 2 or more positive cases that appear to be connected. Brookdale Shreveport Assisted Living is one of the three clusters in Caddo Parish.
Three residents and one employee of Brookdale have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A family member of a resident at Brookdale, who did not want to be identified, shared concerns that Brookdale administrators have not been honest about coronavirus cases.
That person said residents first found out that someone at the facility tested positive for the virus by a letter slipped under the residents' doors. Families of residents were not made aware of the case.
Families first got a letter about the situation at Brookdale on Monday and another one on Tuesday. The letters explains the positive cases and said Brookdale is working with health officials and following CDC guidelines.
The person wants employees to get more crisis training, would like to know the facility is being properly cleaned, and would like to get more communication from Brookdale. The family member said calls to corporate have not been returned.
Brookdale’s corporate office in Brentwood, Tenn. responded with the following statement:
Brookdale’s top priority is the health and safety of our residents, patients, and associates.
We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of Brookdale Shreveport of this matter. We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support. We will continue to follow the guidance of the Caddo Parish Health Unit and the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Infectious Disease Epidemiology section throughout this situation.
Additionally, we have been closely following our established policies and procedures for contagious illnesses and are also closely following the guidance and protocols recommended by the Caddo Parish Health Unit, the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Infectious Disease Epidemiology section and the CDC. We have detailed protocols and plans in place to respond to this situation, prioritizing the health and wellness of our residents.
Since reports of COVID-19 in the United States were confirmed, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, Brookdale has proactively implemented precautionary measures throughout our communities. Our emergency response teams and experienced operational and clinical teams are working tirelessly to minimize chances for exposure and additional transmission of the virus and we are regularly providing updated information in our online newsroom, www.brookdalenews.com.
We thank our staff, residents and their families for their continued understanding as we work to promote the health and wellbeing of our community members.
The Louisiana Department of Health reports 47 clusters in long-term care facilities. There are 436 nursing homes and senior care facilities in the state.