For Byrd track and field athletes Trent Wells and Nicole Flowers the emotions felt from a canceled season were mainly for their seniors.
"I was really sad because we were supposed to have a really good relay team with some seniors and I was supposed to go to all the track meets and form more bonds with them, but we couldn't do that. We only got to run one outdoor meet and maybe two indoor meets so that's three meets in total that I had to spend with them," said Flowers.
"I really can't measure that, but I was pretty disappointed and really I'm sympathizing for the seniors," added Wells.
Head coach Juan Plaza says he was still receiving messages from students about what they could do to get better despite the cancellation, "They would text me or send me messages on GroupMe and say 'coach I did this today, what's next?' The state meet was scheduled to be May 9 and I continued sending them workouts through May 9 and some of them are actually even training now beyond that."
Plaza's son Jonathan is one of many underclassmen that hopes to resume for their senior seasons next spring, "I've been texting a few of my good friends, some of my teammates. I know that they are training and I know that they are staying healthy through all this and I know that we are training hard even if we're not with each other, we're still working hard because we all have the same goal."
That mindset gives the elder Plaza even more reason to keep grinding.
Juan Plaza: "I literally feed off of them. When they get excited, I get excited. How do you not get excited when you have motivated athletes? You can't but help get excited. So yeah I look forward to working with the ones that are coming back, the underclassmen. Again, sad about the seniors and just hurts my heart (with) what happened with their season, but again we have to look ahead and look forward. I'm assuming this will all get better by then and that's the hope."
The LHSAA recently released guidelines for teams to return to campus for summer workouts. You can find them here.