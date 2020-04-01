SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has named three more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total in Caddo Parish to 12.
The Coroner's Office says Randy Gobert, 35, died Tuesday afternoon, at Willis- Knighton South.
Herman Washington, 67, died Wednesday morning, also at Willis- Knighton South, according to the Coroner's Office.
The office says, Patricia Whitlock, 65, also died Wednesday morning, at Willis-Knighton Bossier.
As with the previous victims, the Coroner's Office says, all three suffered from serious pre-existing health conditions.