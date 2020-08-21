SHREVEPORT, La. - Coronavirus deaths in Caddo Parish passed 300 in late August, with the tally released Thursday, August 20, 2020 numbering 307.
The last figures, released August 7, 2020, listed 292 deaths. The increase of 15 victims over a 13-day period suggests a slowing of the death rate. The first Caddo Parish coronavirus death occurred March 24 with peak deaths 111 for the month of April 2020.
According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's data,
- The average age of decedents decreased slightly, from 73.5 to 73.3,
- The oldest victim was 104
- The youngest was 22
- There have been 114 black male deaths
- 87 black female deaths
- 52 white females
- 53 white males
- One male Native American
- There were 10 deaths in March
- 111 in April
- 81 in May
- 40 in June
- 40 in July
- 25 to date in August
- At least 125 deaths have been in parish nursing homes
- Most of the deaths have been with known or suspected pre-existing conditions