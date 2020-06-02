SHREVEPORT, La. - More than 200 people have died from COVID-19 in Caddo Parish.
201 people had died as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the latest numbers released by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
Since March 24th 80 black males, 62 black females, 29 white females, and 30 white males have died from the virus.
119 of the victims were over 70 with the average age of those killed being 71.6.
The youngest death was 22 while the oldest was 102-years-old. Ten people died from the virus in March, 111 in April, 78 in May and 1 so far in June.
Most of those killed had suspected or known pre-existing health conditions.