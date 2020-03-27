SHREVEPORT, La. - A third person has died from the novel coronavirus in Caddo Parish.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Friday morning that Billie Carroll, 35, died at 12:43 p.m. Thursday at Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road. Carroll had underlying health conditions, the coroner said.
Two deaths were reported Thursday:
Stephen Bradley, 78, died at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center, after being hospitalized for several days.
Ronnie Hampton, 64, died at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
Both victims had underlying serious health conditions, the coroner's office said.