SHREVEPORT, La. - Two more people have died from the coronavirus in Caddo Parish.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Ruth Doreck, 82, died at 7 p.m. Friday at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Health Center. The coroner's office said Gregory Roque, 77, died just before 3 a.m. Saturday at his residence. Both victims had pre-existing serious health conditions, the coroner's office said.
Three deaths were reported this week:
Billie Carroll, 35, died at 12:43 p.m. Thursday at Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road.
Stephen Bradley, 78, died at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday at Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center, after being hospitalized for several days.
Ronnie Hampton, 64, died at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.