SHREVEPORT, La. - In response to Gov. Edwards’ stay-at-home order, Caddo Schools will not be offering grab-and-go meals this week.
A statement released Sunday afternoon by a Caddo schools spokesperson reads:
Our district takes the safety of our students and staff seriously and has agreed to only provide food services as long as the safety of participants could be guaranteed. With the growing rate and spread of COVID-19, we must take every precaution to protect our students and staff. Caddo urges all stakeholders to limit outside interactions and to heed the governor’s advisements.
The statement goes on to say the district will continue to assess conditions to determine when it is safe to resume food service. It is imperative for every entity to do its part to flatten the curve for the sake of our community.