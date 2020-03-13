SHREVEPORT, La.- Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation Friday that immediately halts any gathering of more than 250 people until April 13. It also closes all K-12 public schools statewide effective Monday until April 13. After the governor announced the school closures, Caddo parish schools responded. Superintendent Lamar Goree briefed the press Friday afternoon.
Starting the week of March 30, the district hopes to be prepared to have students receiving instruction online. Monday, parents will be sent a survey to find out which students need a computer for their lessons. Chromebooks that are already in the school district will be distributed to those who need them. The students’ teachers will lead the lessons. The school district will soon share links for internet providers offering discounts during this time. If parents need help, they can call a hotline that will be set up.
All school activities will be cancelled until April 14. Goree hopes local employers will be considerate of this change for parents over the next four weeks. "As we looked at this and talked about this all week long in that we felt we would get to this point that was one of our main concerns is what is the hardship on parents. But again, I do hope that local employers will work with parents and we certainly do look to continue to partner to support with things like food and academic support as best we can," said Goree.
The district is also working to figure out if proms will go on. Goree said there are no plans to reschedule graduations at the moment.