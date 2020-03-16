Due to the coronavirus, Capital One is temporarily closing some branches in the Shreveport area.
The following Shreveport branches will be temporarily closed:
- · Ellerbe
- · N Market
- · Shreveport Main
- · Greenwood
The following Shreveport branches will close their lobbies but will have drive-up service available:
- Minden
- Haynesville
- Airline Shed
- Southfield
- South Shreveport
- I-20 West
- Homer
Here's the statement from Capital One.
During these uncertain times, we are committed to both serving our customers and ensuring the health and well-being of our communities. To minimize health risks from the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the decision to temporarily close select branch servicing by closing certain select locations and all Capital One Cafés. Our Capital One ATMs will remain open 24/7 and we are committed to ensuring customers continue to have access to critical banking services like teller and cash transactions. We also strongly encourage customers to use Capital One’s digital tools and other resources for self-service banking and around the clock account access. While we have not had a confirmed case in any of our Cafés or branches, we believe these are the right steps to take to maintain essential banking access while also helping prevent the spread of the virus and supporting the well-being of our customers, associates and communities.