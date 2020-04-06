SHREVEPORT, La - The CDC is now recommending wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of with widespread cases.
CDC is also recommending simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. You can find various ways to make at to make masks on the CDC web page.
The Sewing Shop in Shreveport has also produced a video to demonstrate how to sew a mask.