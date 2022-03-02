SHREVEPORT, La. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance on the spacing of time between first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“The data that's come available within the past month or six weeks, mostly from the UK, Canada, and other places that started with a wider interval between those, suggest that the optimum is likely somewhere between four and eight weeks spacing between the first two doses,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of pediatrics and infectious disease at LSU Health Shreveport.
Initially, doses were spaced three weeks for the Pfizer shot and four weeks for Moderna. The shots remain effective at those original intervals.
But extending the spacing to eight weeks between shots reduces the risk of myocarditis in certain people. Myocarditis is a type of heart inflammation.
While very rare, males ages 12 to 29 are at highest risk for the condition after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine. Increasing the time between doses lowers that risk.
It also slightly improves efficacies for all populations against infection and hospitalization, Vanchiere said.
“Again, it's fine tuning. It's a, you know, 5% difference in the big picture, not a big dramatic difference. But it helps us in terms of our planning and the next phases, next variant vaccine, if that's where we end up,” said Vanchiere. “But we're learning a lot more, because we have time, and we have a lot more experience under our belt now.”
This guidance only affects those who have not yet been vaccinated. And for those who are immune compromised, over 65, or who need rapid protection, the initial spacing of 3-4 weeks between shots is still advised.