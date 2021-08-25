SHREVEPORT, La. -- With the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, some medical facilities, including Ochsner LSU Health, are mandating vaccines for their employees. But not all of them are.
Christus Health System is continuing its policy of encouraging but not mandating the vaccine or regular testing for employees.
“We're seeing an increase in folks wanting to get the vaccine now. And I think that's very promising. From the standpoint of policy changing, nothing is changing for us here at Christus,” said Dr. Steen Trawick, CEO and chief medical officer for Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System. “We are still continuing to encourage the vaccine. We know that this is the best way to prevent and control the spread of this disease.”
Trawick says that like other area hospitals, they are dealing with a staffing shortage while seeing higher numbers of COVID patients. He says the FDA approval should show people that the vaccine is not experimental. And it is the one thing that is making a difference in the patients they are seeing.
“We are seeing 90% of our patients in the hospital that have COVID-19 are unvaccinated. So only 10% are vaccinated and their symptoms tend to be much less severe than the ones that are unvaccinated. So we know that it is working,” he said. “So what we're trying to do is to encourage our associates, as well as the community, to please get this vaccine.”
While Christus has had to limit some inpatient elective procedures, all other surgeries and procedures are continuing.