SHREVEPORT, La. -- COVID-19 patients now have access to a new monoclonal antibody treatment at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier.
The monoclonal antibody treatment was recently authorized by the Food and Drug Administration to treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies are created in a lab and mimic the body’s immune response, but much faster.
The treatment is specifically for those at higher risk, who are not on oxygen or already hospitalized.
“If you're over 65, if you have some type of chronic immunosuppression, such as cancer or other immunosuppressive disease, if you have chronic kidney disease, if you have diabetes, some type of chronic illness that would make you at a higher risk, to get sicker with the COVID-19, those are the folks that qualify for this treatment,” explained Dr. Steen Trawick, CEO and chief medical officer of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.
The treatment is most beneficial when given early, before a patient’s immune response. Receiving the treatment is an outpatient procedure.
“That's why it's important to get in touch with your primary care physician or an urgent care center, so that you can be identified earlier, before it gets worse,” said Trawick. “We can set you up for the treatment. It's about an hour IV infusion, and then an hour just to make sure that there's no kind of reaction.”
Trawick says the monoclonal antibody treatment can be lifesaving to those who are most vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.