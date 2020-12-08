SHREVEPORT, La. -- CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health has its plan in place to begin the process of vaccinating its health care professionals.
According to Louisiana’s coronavirus vaccine rollout plan, vaccines are prioritized to certain groups based on the risks of exposure, transmission to others and severity of disease, and a person’s role in a functioning society. Healthcare workers who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients are at the top of that list.
Dave Benner, CHRISTUS Health's Clinical Ancillary Services vice president, said the hospital will be ready to vaccinate its team in the coming days.
“We are anticipating delivery sometime next week, as early as mid next week,” said Benner. “And our goal is to begin vaccination for our associates, our healthcare professionals, frontline associates in the ICU, emergency departments, etc., as early as next Friday.”
CHRISTUS will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine, which final tests showed to have 95% effectiveness at preventing COVID-19.
“We really only have one vaccine available at this point,” said Benner. “But we are actively looking at the other vaccines in the in the pipeline, including Moderna, AstraZeneca, and J&J to look at that clinical determination of efficacy to see when and how we want to bring those on board.”
Benner said that CHRISTUS has been coordinating with Louisiana government for some time, and that its central Louisiana location will serve as its distribution hub.
“We've been working with the state of Louisiana for the past month or so to coordinate our efforts. We have been identified one of our CHRISTUS facilities in Alexandria to pre-position all of our vaccines,” said Benner. “So we expect to see shipment sometime next week, early next week, with the ability to transport that vaccine from our Alexandria to our Shreveport market same day. So again, we anticipate to have vaccines available for our associates as early as mid next week.”
Pfizer’s vaccines have to be kept at a temperature of -94 degrees Fahrenheit. They will be delivered in special packages that keep them at that temperature for up to 30 days.