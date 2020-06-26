Dallas, Tx. - Texas Governor Greg Abbott put a pause on reopening Texas.He issued an executive order that went into affect at noon today. It calls for the closing of bars, limiting service at restaurants and other restrictions.
These establishments may operate in a curbside pick-up fashion until further notice. Restaurants may continue to operate as long as they do not reach 50% capacity.
Abbott said, “As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars.”
The positivity rate sits at 11.76% as of Wednesday. Just under 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Thursday.
I spoke with Mark Maguire, restaurant owner and former president of the Texas restaurant association said this is second shut down will be harder than the first one. “All those bars have just loaded up on inventory for the weekend. So, now they’ve spent thousands of hours to bring in inventory for the weekend that they’re not going to be able to use and then of course some had spent a lot of money preparing for the Fourth of July weekend which is next weekend,” said Maguire.
Maguire said, “Although the order did not directly affect his restaurant, it does cause a huge amount of heartburn because it is a backward step. Another step in that direction would be devastating!”
Another step backward could mean another shelter in place order would likely be the end for many restaurants.