SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a public health emergency in the state of Louisiana because of the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.
KTBS 3 has received a number of notifications regarding closures, cancellations and postponements of schools, major events and some city services.
We are expecting this list to grow, and as our newsroom continues to receive new information, we'll provide updates right here. If you have something to report, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com.
Schools & Universities
- Broken Bow ISD cancels classes for Friday, Mar. 13; School is scheduled to resume Monday, Mar. 23.
- Southfield School closes Monday, Mar. 16 to Friday, Mar. 27; Southfield's faculty is scheduled to meet Monday to prepare online learning for students, which will be provided Tuesday, Mar. 17 to Friday, Mar. 20.
- Wiley College cancels all on campus activity while Marshall continues to monitor COVID-19.
- East Texas Baptist University is moving all courses online from March 16-22. Normal classes are expected to resume March 23.
- All spring sports competition by teams in the Southland Conference, which includes Northwestern State University, will be canceled through March 30. Additional information on the possible scheduling of athletic events on future dates will be provided as it becomes available.
- NSU has suspended all international travel for students, faculty and staff.
- Louisiana State University is moving classes online through rest of spring semester.
- Southern University Shreveport - No in-person classes will be held the week of March 16. However, alternative instruction will be made available for students. Spring Break will be held March 23-27. Classes will resume remotely on March 30.
- Southern Arkansas University Magnolia campus has cancelled all face-to-face classes scheduled for the week of March 16-20 prior to spring break March 23-27. Please note that students currently enrolled in online courses will complete course work as required March 16-20.
- Texas A&M University - Texarkana has announced that all classes will be delivered online beginning Monday, March 23. All athletic events have been suspended as have all university and non-university events on the TAMUT campus. The university’s spring break was already scheduled for the week of March 16-20.
- Grambling State University has suspended all athletic practices, sporting events, travel and in-person recruiting until further notice.
City Services
- Shreveport City Marshal's Office Amnesty Day postponed until further notice.
- City of Shreveport cancels all SPAR youth league games and Senior & Adult Activities.
Other
Chimp Haven has canceled its Chimpanzee Discovery Day. While Chimp Haven remains a low-risk area at this time, the sanctuary decided to cancel the March 14 Chimpanzee Discovery Day out of an abundance of caution.
- On-site visitation for inmates at Caddo Correctional Center has been suspended until further notice in an effort to prevent the coronavirus from entering the facility
- Visitation at the Claiborne Parish Detention Center has been temporarily suspended.
- All face-to-face jail visitation has been temporarily halted in DeSoto Parish. Accommodations are in place for visitors to chat with our inmates via kiosk and/or video.
