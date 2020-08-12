After meeting with medical professionals on the danger of having sports seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conference USA is continuing to weigh its options.
The C-USA Board of Directors issued the following statement, "Conference USA membership continued evaluation, including robust discussion with medical experts, on Wednesday night. Myocarditis, mental health and enhanced testing protocols remain the focus."
Louisiana Tech is set to kick off the 2020 season at Southern Miss on September 12.