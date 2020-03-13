BATON ROUGE, La. - The number of presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Louisiana is on the rise. Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to announce Friday that there are 33 presumptive positive cases, including 23 in Orleans Parish.
Following a joint briefing on the state and city response to coronavirus, Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a joint news conference to offer updates on the current situation.
For a breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, visit LDH.louisiana.gov/Coronavirus.
