SHREVEPORT, La-- As businesses continue to slowly reopen, many are looking to hire.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission released the latest jobless numbers today-- showing a rise in unemployment claims within the last week.
Whether previous employees didn't return after a business reopened-- or fewer positions were available, representative of Jean Simpson Personnel Services says many organizations are still in need of talent amid the pandemic.
Wendy’s is one of them. The food franchise was at Goodwill Job Center recruiting Friday. Wendy's was interviewing for various positions district-wide. The interviews were held by appointment only to maintain safe social distancing.
While many have been displaced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Wendy’s District Manager Debbie Anderson says COVID has actually made rehiring previous employees harder. Some of those reasons include greater income from unemployment benefits than regular compensation, as well as general health concerns to return.
Wendy's plans to hold a fair once a month until all positions are filled. If interested, you can click HERE.
For more information about job opportunities with staffing agency Jean Simpson, visit jeansimpson.com.