SHREVEPORT, La-- As COVID vaccines are being made available to people seventy years of age and older through drive-thru formats, more questions are arising about serving people who can’t make it to the drive thru.
Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor is addressing that with her effort titled, “Operation Care.” Doctor Tonya Clayton with Healing Grace Internal Medicine and Pediatrics is working with Taylor to lead this initiative. She is drafting a proposal of in-home care providers, pharmacists and doctors who would be able to administer vaccines in house. This is an alternative for people who are homebound or physically incapable of going to the drive thru. This includes people who are blind, wheelchair bound, or bedridden. These are just a few examples of who would qualify.
The proposal wishes to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when it becomes available. That vaccine only requires one dose.
Councilwoman Taylor says the goal is to have this option available to qualifying participants in the coming months.
Taylor also wants to reiterate that she is not pushing vaccinations on people who are still apprehensive to receive the vaccine. She is pushing for accessibility and alternatives for those who are homebound or have other disabilities that make the drive-thru option more difficult.