LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday announced that the state is allocating an additional $45 million to purchase protective equipment for medical workers.
The money will also be used to buy ventilators to help coronavirus patients breathe, Hutchinson said in a news conference. The state had previously allocated $30 million but Hutchinson said it became clear that the original amount would not be enough to fight the spread of the virus.
Hutchinson also announced that the state expects about $1.25 billion in federal funds as part of the U.S. coronavirus relief package that President Donald Trump signed last week.