HOMER, La - The coronavirus continues to hit communities hard when it comes to health and the economy. While the practice of social distancing continues to be encouraged, the calls to slowly open businesses back up are increasing.
In the meantime, some businesses in communities around the area continue to adapt and keep the doors open. One of those communities is Homer.
While no indoor dining is allowed, Homer Seafood continues to offer to-go orders and keep employees on the payroll.
Michael's Men's Store is another Homer business adapting to the current situation. While they are allowed to stay open since they sell guns, they have decided to keep the doors locked while still offering front door services. If a customer needs something, they will meet them at the front door.