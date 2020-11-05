SHREVEPORT, La. -- It’s being called COVID-19 brain fog – cognitive impairment that can include loss of memory, confusion and the inability to process information.
Thousands of people who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported this mental fuzziness as a lingering symptom of the virus.
According to Dr. Joseph Sirven, professor of neurology at Mayo Clinic, brain fog is not in itself a medical condition, but is the effect of something else going on within the body. He says one possible cause is inflammation due to a dramatic immune response.
“In the brain, you've had an infection, so there was this immune response. And these immune responses led to almost like a clouding memory,” he said. “We see that in everything from multiple sclerosis, M.S.; we see it in other conditions where someone has gone through some miserable infection or situation like pneumonia, or were in the ICU, and now just not feeling up to par. So, one possible thought is that this is just a sign and symptom of inflammation.”
Another possible cause of brain fog is much more serious.
“A darker possibility is that it's a sign or symptom of a direct, lingering infection, a virus in the brain. That would be more problematic, because for one thing, if it was more about inflammation, then you're going to be treating this with things that are going to reduce the immune response or help reduce inflammation,” Sirven said. “If, for some weird reason, this is a direct invasion of virus in some way, that's a very different matter.”
Sirven said that like other symptoms of COVID-19, it is just not yet known what causes the brain fog in some patients, and at the moment, there is no way to cure it.
“I’m going back to what I’ve said since early February or March. The best way to treat it, is to prevent it," he said.