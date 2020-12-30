BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday 6,754 new coronavirus cases and 51 new deaths. Confirmed cases stand at 282,148 and 7,078 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
The health department reported 1,717 patients in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 and 210 were on ventilators.
At least 37,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Louisiana as of Tuesday, state officials say.
Hospital workers were first in line to get vaccinated. Nursing home residents and staff start getting vaccines this week, state officials say.
As of Dec. 28 263,712 patients have recovered.